ACCORHOTELS VIL KJØPE MÖVENPICK

By
hkp
April 27, 2018Posted in: Hotell

Det franske, internasjonale selskapet AccorHotels, skal være i forhandlinger for å kjøpe Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, ifølge avisen Le Figaro.

Sveitsiske Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts er et internasjonalt managementselskap med 83 hoteller og resorts i 24 land. I tillegg har de hotellskip på Nilen.

AccorHotels kjøpte tidligere iår 50% i syd-afrikanske Mantis Group, som har 28 boutique-hoteller og safariparker.

I 2016 kjøpte AccorHotels FRHI Holdings, morselskapet til hotellkjedene Fairmont, Raffles og Swissôtel.

 

About hkp