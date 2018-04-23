ASKO VIL HA MED LÆRLINGER TIL KOKKE-VM

April
9. – 10. Landskonferansen Restaurant- og matfag, Scandic Vulkan, Oslo
11. – 13. HITEC Amsterdam, Hospitality Industry Technology
15. – 18. VinItaly, Verona
16. – 18. Norwegian Travel Workshop (NTW), Forum Expo, Stavanger www.innovasjonnorge.no/ntw
19. – 22. World Travel Fair (WTF), Shanghai
22. – 25. Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Dubai
Mai
15. – 17. IMEX, Frankfurt
21. – 22. Boutique & Lifestyle Hotel Summit 2018, London
22. – 23. NHO Reiselivs Årskonferanse , Kristiansand www.nhoreiseliv.no/arskonferansen
Juni
11. – 12. Bocuse d’Or Europe, Torino www.bocusedor.com
25. – 26 Private Luxury Forum – Europe 2018, St Moritz
Juli
13. – 15. International Conference on Marketing, Tourism & Hospitality, Zürich
16. – 22. Farnborough International Air Show (FIA)
August
24. – 2./9 Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival www.copenhagencooking.com
September
15. – 16. Birmingham Cruise Show, NEC, Birmingham
19. – 20. Seatrade Cruise Med, Lisboa
25. – 28. NM i Kokkekunst, Trondheim
26. – 27. Hotel Investment Conference Europe, London
Oktober
10. – 11. Foodscape, Norges Varemesse, Lillestrøm
16. – 17. Independent Hotel Show, London
16. – 17. International Tourism Security Summit, Jerusalem
17. – 19. ITB Asia, Singapore
November
5. – 7. World Travel Market 2018 (WTM), ExCel London, Royal Victoria Dock www.wtm.com
7. – 9. Cruise World, Fort Lauderdale www.cruiseworldshow.com
7. – 11. World Food Championships, Orange Beach, Alabama www.worldfoodchampionships.com
11. – 15. EquipHotel 2018, Paris EXPO Porte de Versailles
24. – 29. Culinary World Cup, Luxembourg
27. – 29. IBTM World, Barcelona
Desember
3. – 6. ILTM – International Luxury Travel Market, Cannes
HRRs Reiselivskalender er basert på innsendt info. Arrangører kan benytte vår e-postadresse: publish@online.no
