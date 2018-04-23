ASKO VIL HA MED LÆRLINGER TIL KOKKE-VM

ASKO Servering reiser til World Culinary Cup i Luxembourg for å heie frem Det Norske Kokkelandslaget! Med seg på turen ønsker de å ha med lærlinger innen restaurant- og matfag, som søker faglig påfyll og inspirasjon. Kjenner du en lærling som brenner for yrket? ASKO tar gjerne imot tips. Lærlingen kan også sende søknad direkte, (gjerne en videosøknad), hvor lærlingen forteller litt om seg selv og begrunner hvorfor akkurat han/hun skal få bli med på denne reisen. Det er lov å være kreativ!

Søkere må:

– Være lærling innen restaurant- og matfag

– Ha fylt 18 år innen utreisedato (25.11.2018)

ASKO Servering garanterer en opplevelse utenom det vanlige!

Søknad sendes til askoservering@asko.no innen 01.06.2018

 Bilde: Kokkelandslagene. Foto: Nordsveenfoto

