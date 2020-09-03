EU SKAL UNDERSØKE OTA’ENES PRISKLAUSULER

I 2021 skal EUs konkurransemyndigheter forta en undersøkelse av markedet for hotellbookinger i Belgia, Kypros, Polen, Spania, Sverige og Østerrike. Analysen skal blant annet på se på om de nasjonale forbud mot prisklausuler har hatt noen effekt, i forbindelse med OTA’enes virksomhet.

Perioden fra 2017 til starten av 2021 skal undersøkes, og målet er å vurdere konkurransen på området, siden noen få aktører sitter på majoriteten av markedet.

