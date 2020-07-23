FIRST HOTELS DANMARK KONKURS

First Hotels i Danmark, som driver tre hoteller, er tatt under konkursbehandling. De berørte hoteller er First Hotel Kong Frederik i København, First Hotel Grand i Odense og First Hotel Aalborg.

Konkursen kommer vel en uke etter at Maribel-konsernet, som driver rundt 50 hoteller i Norden, meldte oppbud.

Ifølge EjendomsWatch overtar eiendomsinvestoren Michael Kaa Andersen det konkursrammede hotellet i Aalborg, han eier fra før 49% av aksjene. Hva som skjer med First Hotel Kong Frederik i København, som eies av kammerherre Fritz Schur, er uvisst.