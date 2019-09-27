FOODORA-STREIKEN OVER

Streiken blant Fellesforbundets medlemmer i Foodora er avsluttet.

– Et gjennombrudd i et moderne arbeidsliv. At Foodora i dag signerer avtale, setter en helt ny og viktig standard i fremtidens arbeidsliv, sier Fellesforbundets leder, Jørn Eggum.

– Alle element i en tariffavtale er med, inkludert AFP. Vi er spesielt glad for et tillegg på grunnlønn, tillegg for utstyr og et eget vintertillegg. I sum utgjør dette minst 15.000 kroner i året for syklister som jobber fulltid. I dagens mekling har Foodora-ledelsen vist at de vil være Norges mest seriøse aktør innen denne typen transport. Jeg er sikker på at avtalen er en god investering, både i omdømme og i kroner og øre.

Streiken har vart siden 19. august, da det ble brudd i lønnsforhandlingene mellom Norsk transportarbeiderforbund (NTF), som nylig er innlemmet i Fellesforbundet og Foodora.