FORTSATT VILLEDENDE SALGSMETODER HOS BOOKING.COM

Store OTA’er, som Booking.com, har ikke rettet seg etter pålegg fra britiske konkurransemyndigheter, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), og fortsetter med å villede konsumentene med press-salgsteknikk, ifølge forbrukernettstedet Which?Travel.

CMA har tidligere bedt OTA’ene slutte med villedende rabattopplysninger, press-salg og skjulte avgifter. De har konkludert med at praksisen med å gi feilaktig inntrykk av et roms/hotells popularitet og at de ikke oppgir alle omkostninger i utgangspunktet, innebærer et potensielt brudd på forbrukerlovgivningen. Expedia, Booking.com, Agoda, Hotels.com, Ebookers og Trivago hadde fått frist til 1.september med å forandre salgsmetodene.

Which?Travel har nå sjekket OTA’ene og funnet at hos Booking.com ga kun fem av 10 opplysninger om ”Only one room left on our site” et riktig bilde av hva som fantes av tilgjengelige rom. Which?Travel sier at de fem andre OTA’ene, som CMA ga pålegg, har forandret opplegget. For eksempel opplyser Agoda nå isteden ”We only have one left at this price”.