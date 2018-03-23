HISTORISK STERK FEBRUAR FOR HOTELL-TROMSØ

Beleggsmessig blir årets februar-notering så vidt slått av fjorårets, men på RevPAR er februar 2018 i norgestoppen.

Ikke bare er NOK 1072 i RevPAR den desidert høyeste månedsnoteringen for hotell-Tromsø, ifølge Benchmarking Alliance, men den kommer også inn på topp-listene for RevPAR i norske storbyer. Der havner den i selskap med en rekke juli-måneder i Kristiansand, samt to juni-noteringer i Bergen og en februar på Lillehammer.

Tromsø er den suverene hotellvinneren blant storbyene i vinter. Siste tre måneder samlet (desember 2017-februar 2018) oppnådde hotellene fantastiske 82,6 % i rombelegg, NOK 1129 i rompris (losjiinntekt eks. MVA per solgte rom) og NOK 933 i RevPAR. Sistnevnte var hele 14,3 % høyere enn i tilsvarende tremånedersperiode et år tilbake.

