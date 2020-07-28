HOST OVERTAR DRIFTEN AV DE FLESTE MARIBEL-HOTELLENE

First Hotel Grims Grenka, Oslo

Host Hoteleiendom AS, som eies av Asmund Haare med familie, overtar driften av de fire norske Maribel-hotellene; First Hotel Millennium, First Hotel Grims Grenka, First Hotel Breiseth og First Hotel Atlantica, opplyser bostyrer Egil Hatling til E24.

I tillegg sikrer avtalen videre drift for ytterligere 34 hoteller i Sverige og Danmark, opplyser konserndirektør Anders Moe i Flying Elephant, som eier Host, i en e-post til E24.

Det jobbes fortsatt med å få på plass en permanent løsning for videre drift av First Hotel Bergen Marin og First Hotel Victoria på Hamar. First Hotel & Suites Oslo West ble tidligere i bobehandlingen tilbakegitt til gårdeier.