KONKURSØKNING I OVERNATTING- OG SERVERING

199 bedrifter innen overnattings- og serveringsvirksomhet, over hele landet, er meldt konkurs i perioden 1.april til 27.august i år. Det er en sterk økning fra samme periode i fjor, da  tallet 154. Totalt er det meldt inn 1416 konkurser i alle bransjer, fra 1.april til 27.august iår, viser tall fra Brønnøysundregisteret.

Den offentlige kontantstøtten til næringslivet, som etter planen skal avvikles ved utgangen av august, har gjort at konkursraten ikke er enda høyere. Endel bedrifter har også fått skjøvet på skatter og avgifter.

