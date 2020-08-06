MILLIARDER I MINUS FOR ACCOR

By
hkp
August 6, 2020Posted in: Hotell
Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accor.

Det franske, internasjonale hotellselskapet Accor hadde et negativt resultat på EUR 1512 millioner (NOK 16 milliarder) i første halvår 2020. I første halvår 2019 hadde de et pluss på EUR 141 millioner (NOK 1,5 milliarder). I første halvår 2020 var RevPAR ned 59,3%.

– Den verste krisen er utvilsomt bak oss, men opphentingen vil bli gradvis. Etter covid-19 er det av den største betydning at Accor bli enklere, slankere og smidigere, sier Sébastien Bazin, Accors toppsjef.

I første halvår 2020 åpnet Accor 86 nye hoteller med ialt rundt 12.000 rom. Ved utgangen av juni hadde de en portefølje på 5099 hoteller med ialt 747.805 rom. I pipelinen har de 1197 hoteller med ialt 206.000 rom.

About hkp