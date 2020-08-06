MILLIARDER I MINUS FOR ACCOR

August
4. – 6. Phocuswright Europe, Amsterdam www.phocuswrighteurope.com
24. – 27. MMV, Internasjonal konferanse om besøksforvaltning i rekreasjons- og verneområder, Lillehammer www.nhoreiseliv.no
September
3. – 4. Bocuse d’Or Europe, Tallinn www.bocusedor.com
8. – 9. Hotel Facilities Management EXPO, London ExCel
8. – 9. Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo, London ExCeL
8. – 9. NHC Conference 2020, Nordic Hotel Investment Conference, Radisson
Collection Royal Hotel, København www.nhc-conference.com
8. – 9. HX The Hotel Experience, International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show,
New York City
15. – 17. Seatrade Cruise Med, Malaga
22. – 23. Norwegian Digital Travel Conference 2020, Q42 Kristiansand
Oktober
5. – 6. Independent Hotel Show, Olympia Exhibition Centre, London
21. – 23. Vinexpo Shanghai
November
2. – 4. World Travel Market 2020 (WTM), ExCeL, London www.wtm.com
3. Camping- og reiselivskonferansen 2020, Tønsberg www.visitnorway.com
5. – 8. The Luxury Travel Fair, Olympia Exhibition Centre, London
9. – 11. Restaurant Finance & Development Conference, Las Vegas
15. – 19. EquipHotel, Paris
2021
Januar
15. – 17. TravelXpo, Telenor Arena, Bærum
28. TravelMatch 2021, Oslo Kongressenter www.travelmatch.no
Mars
12. – 16 Internorga 2020, Hamburg
April
13. – 16. Norwegian Travel Workshop (NTW 2021), Trondheim www.visitnorway.com
