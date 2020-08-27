NÆRINGSMINISTEREN LOVER EGEN KRISEPAKKE FOR REISELIVET

Næringsminister Iselin Nybø.

Regjeringen jobber med en egen kompensasjonsordning spisset inn mot reiselivet. Dagens kontantstøtte til næringsliv som er rammet av smitteverntiltak, avvikles 1.september.

Fra regjeringens budsjettkonferanse opplyser næringsminister Iselin Nybø at det kommer penger til reiselivet, for å erstatte ordningen som utløper 1.september.

– Vi jobber med konkrete ordninger rettet mot reiselivet, for å kompensere for de restriksjonene som gjelder. Det kommer penger til reiselivet, penger som også skal stimulere til omstilling, sier Nybø til NRK.

