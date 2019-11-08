NORSKE HOTELLER BETALER OVER ½ MILLIARD I OTA-PROVISJONER

Losjiinntektene for norske hoteller var i 2018 på vel NOK 15 milliarder. Hvis rundt 25 prosent av gjestedøgnene kommer via OTA’ene, slik det fremgår i rapporten Norsk Hotellnæring 2019, betyr det at de står for ca. NOK 3,75 milliarder av losjiinntektene. Hvis de så får en gjennomsnittlig provisjon på 14 prosent, betyr det at norske hoteller betaler ut provisjoner på rundt NOK 525 millioner til OTA’ene.

Hotellrapporten viser at provisjonssatsene til OTA’ene varierer mindre enn mange tror. Gjennomsnittet ligger på 14 prosent, uansett hvor mange rom hotellet har. De største hotellene, med over 300 rom, selger i gjennomsnitt 25 prosent av sine romdøgn gjennom OTA’er. Hoteller med mellom 180 og 209 rom selger i gjennomsnitt 30 prosent av romdøgnene gjennom slike kanaler, mens de minste hotellene, med opptil 29 rom, selger hele 36 prosent av alle romdøgn gjennom OTA’er.

Bransjerapporten Norsk Hotellnæring 2019 er utarbeidet av Wiederstrøm Hotel Consulting i samarbeid med DNB og Benchmarking Alliance.

Les hele artikkelen i novemberutgaven av HRR.