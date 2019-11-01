QUALITY HOTEL RIVER STATION ÅPNET

By
hkp
November 1, 2019Posted in: Hotell
  1. 1. november åpnet nye Quality Hotel River Station i Drammen.

Utover 247 hotellrom over 14 etasjer, har hotellet bl.a. en hovedrestaurant, Brasserie X, med plass til 80 gjester, Sidespor Bar med utsikt over togskinnene og Drammenselva, storsalen Elvebredden og 9 konferanserom.

– Hotellet er et konferanserettet hotell i bykjernen av Drammen, som også satser på å få mye besøk av drammenserne i hotellets restaurant og bar, sier hotelldirektør Anne-Margrethe Tveit.

Hotellet eies av Bane NOR Eiendom.

– Dette en gledens dag! Vi har ventet lenge på et topp moderne kurs- og konferansehotell, det har Drammen trengt, og nå har vi endelig fått det, sa byens ordfører, Tore Opdal Hansen, som fikk æren av å klippe snoren og erklære hotellet offisielt åpnet.

Bilde: Fra den offisielle åpningen, med ordfører Tore Opdal Hansen, gårdeier Bane NOR Eiendom representert av Sven Kruse-Jensen og hotelldirektør Anne-Margrethe Tveit. Foto: Anna NovaLova

 

About hkp