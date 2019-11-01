QUALITY HOTEL RIVER STATION ÅPNET

September
18. – 19. Restaurant & Bar Design Show, London ExCel
23. Pure Meetings & Events, Paris
23. – 24. Landskonferansen for restaurant- og matfag, Vulkan Arena, Oslo, NHO Mat
og Drikke
23. – 24. Hotel Investment Conference Europe, London
24. – 25. Norwegian Digital Travel Conference, Kristiansand www.nhoreiseliv.no
30. – 2./10 The Restaurant Show (TRS), Olympia, London
Oktober
1. Luxury Travel Mart Moscow, Moskva
6. – 9. Private Luxury Forum Europe, Tenerife
7. – 8. Restaurants, Cafés & Lounges (RCL 2019), konferanse/messe, Dubai
8. – 11. Hotrec Europe, Budapest
15. Hotellmarkedsdagen, DNB Bjørvika
15. – 16. Independent Hotel Show, Olympia, London
16. – 18. ITB Asia, Singapore www.itb.com
16. – 18. Greenport Cruise & Conference, Oslo, Oslo Havn www.greenport.com
23. – 24. Østlandske Storhusholdningsmesse 2019, Hamar www.storhushold.no
23. – 24. Kick-off Reiseliv, Oslo, Innovasjon Norge Reiseliv, Radisson Blu
Scandinavia Hotel
24. VisBook Workshop 2019, Scandic Oslo Airport Gardermoen www.visbook.com/workshop
24. – 27. Tourism Expo Japan, Osaka
28. – 31. Norsk Opplevelsekonferanse, Svolvær www.nhoreiseliv.no
31. – 3./11 Skipass, messe for vinterturisme og sport, Modena
November
4. – 6. World Travel Market, WTM 2019, ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock,
www.wtm.com
7. – 10. The Luxury Travel Fair, Olympia, London
18. Cruise Congress, Hamburg
18. – 20. European Hotel Technology Next Generation Conference, Monte Carlo
18. – 20. Global Superyacht Forum (GSF), Amsterdam
19. – 21. IBTM World, Barcelona
27. – 28. International Cruise Summit, Madrid
29. – 1./12 Reisemesse, Köln
Desember
2. – 5. ILTM – International Luxury Travel Market 2020, Cannes
2020
Januar
22. – 26. Fitur 2020, Madrid www.ifema.es
Februar
9. -11. Bit2020, Borsa Internationale del Turismo, Milano
15. – 19. Intergastra, Stuttgart
26. – 27. Business Travel Show, Olympia, London
Mars
2. – 4. Hotelympia, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show, ExCel, London
3. – 6. SMAK 2020, Norges Varemesse, Lillestrøm www.messe.no
4. – 8. ITB Berlin, www.itb.com
9. – 12. The Special Event, Las Vegas
12. – 15. Salon Mondial du Tourisme, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles
17. – 19. Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition, Moskva
22. – 24. Foodexpo, Herning www.foodexpo.dk
27. – 29. Salo International del Tourisme, Barcelona
30. – 31. Snowballkonferansen, Lillehammer
30. – 2./4 Norwegian Travel Workshop (NTW), Trondheim www.visitnorway.com
