SØLV TIL NORSK OST I WORLD CHEESE AWARDS

Tingvollost hadde suksess under under World Cheese Awards i Bergamo i Italia i forrige uke. «Kraftkar» fikk sølvmedalje, mens ostene «Mild Mester» og «Vismann» fikk bronse.

Tingvollost er et familiedrevet gårdsmeieri som lager hvit- og blåmuggoster basert på pasteurisert kumelk fra egen gård. Tingvollost ble etablert i 2003 på Saghaug gard i Tingvoll kommune på Nordmøre.

Ystingen foregår i et eget gårdsmeieri, som ble bygget i 2006. Vegg i vegg med ysteriet ligger fjøset bygget i 2009. Herfra kommer fersk melk rett inn i de to ystekarene på 700 liters kapasitet, tre til fire dager i uka. Det brukes kun pasteurisert kumelk fra egen gård til ystingen. Det går med 10 liter melk for å lage 1 kg ost. Årsproduksjonen ligger på omkring 22.000 kg ost. I tillegg leverer gården ca 340.000 liter melk til TINEs Jarlsbergproduksjon i nabokommunen.

Tingvollosts oster har vunnet en rekke priser, både nasjonalt og internasjonalt. Blåmuggosten «Kraftkar» vant i 2016 prisene World Champion (verdens beste ost) under World Cheese Awards i San Sebastian, Spania – samt Champion of Champions (verdens beste ost gjennom konkurransens 29 årige historie). Alle de fire ostene til Tingvollost har vunnet medalje under World Cheese Awards.