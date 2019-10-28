STORBRITANNIAS BESTE OG DÅRLIGSTE HOTELLKJEDER

Britannia Hotels er kåret til Storbritannias dårligste hotellkjede, for syvende år på rad, av forbrukergrupperingen Which?

Premier Inn og Wetherspoon Hotels ble kåret til de beste hotellkjedene.

Britannia Hotels, som har 61 hoteller rundt om i UK, fikk kun én stjerne i nesten alle kategorier i undersøkelsen. Gjestene betalte i gjennomsnitt £78 (NOK 920) for en overnatting på et Britannia Hotel, det var £8 (NOK 94) mer enn gjennomsnittsprisen for Premier Inn, som ble kåret til beste hotellkjede. Prisene på Premier Inn starter så lavt som £39 (NOK 460) per natt, pluss £5 (NOK 59) for frokost.

Storbritannias fem beste store hotellkjeder ifølge Which?

Premier Inn og Wetherspoon Hotels Hilton Garden Inn Radisson Blu Edwardian Hilton Hampton Holiday Inn Express