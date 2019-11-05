SVAKT 3. KVARTAL FOR MARRIOTT

Marriott International rapporterer om 23 prosent nedgang i nettoinntektene, til $387 millioner (NOK 3,5 milliarder), i tredje kvartal 2019. Likevel økte RevPAR med 1,5% på verdensbasis og Marriott vokste også med 17.700 rom i perioden, derav 6700 utenfor USA.

– Det er bare litt over tre år siden overtagelsen av Starwood, i mellomtiden har vi fått gode synergier, økt gjestetilfredshet og har solgt ut eiendeler for $2,2 milliarder (NOK 20 milliarder). Tidligere i år lanserte vi vårt nye lojalitetsprogram, Marriott Bonvoy. I år har vi fått 12 millioner nye medlemmer og i tredje kvartal kom vi totalt opp i 137 millioner medlemmer på verdensbasis, sier Arne M. Sorenson (bildet), president og CEO i Marriott International.

