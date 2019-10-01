THOMAS COOK KAN DRA HUNDREVIS AV SPANSKE HOTELLER MED SEG

– Hundrevis av spanske hoteller er i en svært vanskelig situasjon på grunn av konkursen i turoperatøren Thomas Cook, og det kan bli enda verre hvis ikke regjeringen gjør noe umiddelbart, sier Juan Molas, leder for Spanias hotellorganisasjon (CEHAT), til nyhetsprogrammet Cinco Dias.

500 spanske hoteller er i faresonen på grunn av konkursen i Thomas Cook. Rundt 500 hoteller i Spania fikk mellom 30 og 70 prosent av sine gjester fra Thomas Cook og rundt 100 av disse fikk omtrent samtlige gjester fra dem.

Kanariøyene og Balearene, med Mallorca, kan bli hardest rammet, 40 prosent av hotellene der er berørt. Mange flyforbindelser til Kanariøyene er også i faresonen.  Juan Molas i CEHAT ber spanske myndigheter kontakte Ryanair, som har planer om å legge ned fire baser i Spania, tre av disse er på Kanariøyene. Han mener det er av kritisk betydning at Ryanair opprettholder sine ruter.

