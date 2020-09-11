THON MED NYTT HOTELL I ÅLESUND

16. september åpner nye Thon Hotel Ålesund i Molovegen.

Hotellet har 150 gjesterom fordelt på 5 etasjer, stor restaurant og flott lobby med bar. Det er stor kapasitet for konferanser, med ialt fire romslige saler.
– Det er stas å ønske vårt nye hotell i Ålesund velkommen inn i Thon Hotels-familien. Vi har dyktige medarbeidere som vi ønsker å ha med oss videre. Nåværende hotelldirektør, Silje Viken Skarlund, fortsetter i den samme stillingen, sier konserndirektør i Thon Hotels, Morten Thorvaldsen.

Tidligere hadde Thon Hotels et franchisehotell med samme navn i Ålesund. Dette gikk ut av kjeden i mai 2020.

Thon Hotel Ålesund et heleid hotell i Olav Thon Gruppen. Hotellet var tidligere drevet av Scandic Hotels.

