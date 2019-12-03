”TURISTSKATT” I SKOTTLAND VIL KOSTE 6000 ARBEIDSPLASSER

November
18. Cruise Congress, Hamburg
18. – 20. European Hotel Technology Next Generation Conference, Monte Carlo
18. – 20. Global Superyacht Forum (GSF), Amsterdam
19. – 21. IBTM World, Barcelona
27. – 28. International Cruise Summit, Madrid
29. – 1./12 Reisemesse, Köln
Desember
2. – 5. ILTM – International Luxury Travel Market 2020, Cannes
2020
Januar
9. HSMAI Møte- og Eventbørsen, Scandic Fornebu www.hsmai.ni
9. HSMAI Awards, Scandic Fornebu www.hsmai.no
11. – 14. Europain 2020, messe brød og konditor, Porte de Versailles, Paris
22. – 26. Fitur 2020, Madrid www.ifema.es
23. TravelMatch 2020, Oslo Kongressenter www.asbconsult.no
25. Stockholm Luxury Travel Fair
28. – 29. HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), Take The Lead in
Revenue Strategy, Savoy Hotel, London www.hsmai.no
Februar
9. -11. Bit2020, Borsa Internationale del Turismo, Milano
15. – 19. Intergastra, Stuttgart
21. – 23. Ferie for alle, Herning
25. – 26. International Confex, London, ExCel
26. – 27. Business Travel Show, Olympia, London
27. – 28. Luxury Travel Mart, Moskva
Mars
2. – 4. Hotelympia, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show, London ExCel
3. – 6. SMAK 2020, Norges Varemesse, Lillestrøm www.messe.no
4. – 8. ITB Berlin, www.itb.com
9. – 12. The Special Event, Las Vegas
12. – 15. Salon Mondial du Tourisme, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles
13. – 17. Internorga 2020, Hamburg
16. – 18. YHS – Young Hoteliers Summit, Lausanne
17. – 19. Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition, Moskva
22. – 24. Foodexpo, Herning www.foodexpo.dk
27. – 29. Salo International del Tourisme, Barcelona
28. – 2./4 Hotelex Shanghai 2020
30. – 31. Snowballkonferansen, Lillehammer
30. – 2./4 Norwegian Travel Workshop (NTW), Trondheim www.visitnorway.com
Mai
11. – 14. IMEX, Incentive travel, Meetings & Events, Frankfurt
September
8. – 9. Hotel Facilities Management EXPO, London ExCel
15. – 17. Seatrade Cruise Med, Malaga
HRRs Reiselivskalender er basert på innsendt info. Arrangører kan benytte vår
e-postadresse: post@hrr1910.no
