"TURISTSKATT" I SKOTTLAND VIL KOSTE 6000 ARBEIDSPLASSER

hkp
December 3, 2019

Også i Skottland diskuteres såkalt ”turistskatt”. En ”turistskatt” i Skottland kommer til å koste 6000 arbeidsplasser og skade landets økonomi med over £200 millioner (NOK 2,3 milliarder), ifølge en undersøkelse utført for bransjeorganisasjonen UKHospitality.

De skotske selvstyremyndighetene vurderer nå å innføre en besøksavgift, eller ”turistskatt”. Operatører i reisebransjen har tatt til orde imot dette, de mener det vil redusere konkurranseevnen og legge ytterligere byrder på  næringen.

Ifølge UKHospitality vil ”turistskatt” koste arbeidsplasser og føre til mindre omsetning, Edinburgh, Glasgow og Det skotske høylandet vil bli hardest rammet.

– Dette dårlig gjennomtenkte forslaget vil skade Skottlands rykte som en turistdestinasjon i verdensklasse. Omkostningene for innbyggerne i Skottland vil øke og det vil føre til tap av arbeidsplasser og investering i en kritisk tid for næringen, sier Kate Nicholls, adm. dir. i UKHospitality.

