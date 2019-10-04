UMOE RESTAURANTS VIL SELGE TGI FRIDAY’S

– Det er riktig som ryktene sier at vi vurderer salg av Fridays-restaurantene i Norge og Sverige. Vi har allerede fått noen forespørsler, som er naturlig å vurdere seriøst, sier konstituert konsernsjef Espen Hoff i Umoe Restaurants til Dagens Næringsliv.

Jens Ulltveit-Moes restaurantkonsern, Umoe Restaurants, har lisens til å drive det amerikanske restaurantkonseptet i Norge og Sverige. American Bistro AS/AB, datterselskap til Umoe Restaurants, eier og drifter TGI Fridays i Oslo, Jessheim, Bergen, Trondheim i Norge og Stockholm, Malmø og Täby i Sverige.

Umoe Restaurants, som driver 219 egeneide og 208 franchiserestauranter i Norden, fikk et resultat på minus NOK 84 millioner i fjor. Det skyldes i hovedsak fortsatte tap i TGI Fridays. I 2018 var det en omfattende snuoperasjon, med stenging av ulønnsomme restauranter, blant annet TGI Friday’s på Karl Johan og kostnadskutt og effektivisering i kjeden generelt. Restauranten ved Jernbanetorget i Oslo har lenge vært omgitt av byggearbeider, noe som har svekket omsetningen.

Umoe-gruppen driver kjente merkevarer og konsepter som Peppes Pizza, TGI Fridays, Burger King, LEON, Starbucks, La Baguette, Eataly og Cafe Opus.

