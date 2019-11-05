The Londoner, som nå er under bygging ved Leicester Square i London, åpner dørene i juni 2020. Dette skal bli verdens første super-boutiquehotell.

The Londoner er Edwardian Hotels Londons siste prosjekt, det privateide selskapet står bl.a. bak utviklingen av The May Fair Hotel og en samling restauranter og barer, inkludert May Fair Kitchen, May Fair Bar, og nyåpnede Bloomsbury Street Kitchen og Peter Street Kitchen.

Følelsen skal være som i et boutique-hotell, men det hele blir i stor og luksuriøs skala. The Londoner tar mål av seg til å forandre Londons hotellandskap og hospitality tilbud. Over £300 millioner (NOK 3,55 milliarder) investeres.

Hotellet får 350 gjesteværelser og suiter fordelt på 16 etasjer, inkludert en tårnsuite med panoramautsikt. Dette blir et såkalt isberghotell, med mange etasjer under bakken.

Interiørdesigner er Yabu Pushelberg, som også har satt sin signatur på bl.a. Four Seasons Hotel på Manhattan i New York og Jean George’s The Fulton. Arkitekt er Woods Bagot.