VIKING CRUISES BESTILLER TO SKIP FRA VARD

Juli
13. – 15. International Conference on Marketing, Tourism & Hospitality, Zürich
16. – 22. Farnborough International Air Show (FIA)
18. – 21. Gladmatfestivalen, Stavanger
August
24. – 2./9 Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival www.copenhagencooking.com
September
8. HSMAI-dagen, Hotel Continental, Oslo www.hsmai.no
14. – 16. HSMAI “Winning for Customers – The Service Pledge”, Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, London www.hsmai.no
15. – 16. Birmingham Cruise Show, NEC, Birmingham
19. – 20. Seatrade Cruise Med, Lisboa
25. – 28. NM i Kokkekunst, Trondheim
26. – 27. Hotel Investment Conference Europe, London
Oktober
9. HSMAI Event Awards Norge, www.hsmai.no
10. – 11. Foodscape, Norges Varemesse, Lillestrøm
16. Hotellmarkedsdagen, DNB/Horwath, Oslo
16. – 17. Independent Hotel Show, London
16. – 17. International Tourism Security Summit, Jerusalem
17. – 19. ITB Asia, Singapore
21. – 25. SIAL, matvaremesse, Paris Nord Villepinte www.sialparis.com
29. – 2./11 Norsk Opplevelseskonferanse 2018, Narvik
November
5. – 7. World Travel Market 2018 (WTM), ExCel London, Royal Victoria Dock www.wtm.com
7. – 9. Cruise World, Fort Lauderdale www.cruiseworldshow.com
7. – 11. World Food Championships, Orange Beach, Alabama www.worldfoodchampionships.com
11. – 15. EquipHotel 2018, Paris EXPO Porte de Versailles
19. – 20. Israel Hotel Investment Summit, Tel Aviv www.israelhotelinvest.com
24. – 29. Culinary World Cup, Luxembourg
27. – 29. IBTM World, Barcelona
Desember
3. – 6. ILTM – International Luxury Travel Market, Cannes
HRRs Reiselivskalender er basert på innsendt info. Arrangører kan benytte vår e-postadresse: publish@online.no
Leave a Reply