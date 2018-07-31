VIKING CRUISES BESTILLER TO SKIP FRA VARD

Det norske skipsverftkonsernet Vard skal bygge to cruiseskip for Viking Cruises, den raskt voksende operatøren av havcruise og elvecruise.

De to nye skipene skal bygges ved Vards verft i Romania og Norge. Vard opplyser at verdien av kontraktene er på rundt NOK 5 milliarder per skip. Skipene skal leveres i 2021 og 2022.

Det er ikke klart hva slags cruiseskip det dreier seg om, Vard er spesialister på bygging av ekspedisjons-cruiseskip, et av de raskest voksende segmentene innen cruisebransjen, med over tredve skip i ordre.

Viking tok steget fra elvecruise til havcruise i 2015 og bygger opp denne delen av rederiet til 16 skip.

Vards majoritetseier, den italienske verftsgruppen Fincantieri, har bygget alle fem av Vikings havgående cruiseskip så langt, og har flere i ordrebøkene.