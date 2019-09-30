MINDRE SØVN PÅ HOTELL ENN HJEMME

En ny verdensomfattende undersøkelse som hotellgiganten IHG står bak, viser at rundt 80% av forretningsreisende har problemer med å sove når de er hjemmefra i ukjente omgivelser. Den viser at en gjennomsnittlig forretningsreisende mister 58 minutter søvn hver natt som ikke tilbringes hjemme, noe som gir i gjennomsnitt fem timer og 17 minutter søvn per natt. De viktigste årsakene til mangel på søvn er ukjente omgivelser (44%), ukjente lyder (35%) og at de må jobbbe sent (35%). 67% av respondentene svarte at de føler seg trettere når de ikke er hjemme.

Lys er den faktoren som har størst innvirkning på hvor trette eller opplagte vi føler oss. Derfor har noen av IHGs hoteller, bl.a. Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport, installert nye, mobile LED-lamper.