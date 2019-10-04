RADISSON BLU BLIR ROSA

For å sette fokus på brystkreftsaken og samle inn penger til brystkreftforskning, er flere av Radisson Blu-hotellenes gjesterom rosa i hele oktober. Forvandlingen er en del av Radisson Blus kampanje «Love Blu – Be Pink», hvor Radisson Blu-hotellrom verden over dekoreres rosa til inntekt for brystkreftsaken.

– For å støtte denne viktige saken, velger vi å gi gjestene våre anledning til å bo i rosa gjesterom og samtidig støtte og fremme forskning på brystkreft, forteller Ronald Smithjes, regiondirektør for Radisson Hotel Group i Norge, Island og Danmark.

Til inntekt for den gode saken har Radisson Blu dekorert flere av sine rom rosa. Med rosa håndklær, puter, sengeoverkast og andre detaljer er rommene forvandlet i hele oktober. Kampanjen pågår hele oktober måned og en del av omsetningen fra utleie av rommet doneres til det gode formålet.

I Norge finnes rosa rom tilgjengelig hos Radisson Blu Hotel, Bodø, Radisson Blu Hotel, Tromsø, Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo og Radisson Blu Royal Garden Hotel, Trondheim.

– Vi er glade for å kunne støtte kampen mot brystkreft. Sammen med våre gjester ser vi frem til å sette fokus på temaet og samle inn penger til denne viktige saken, sier Ronald Smithjes.