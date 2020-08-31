SKJENKESTOPP VED MIDNATT KAN FØRE TIL MER CORONA-SMITTE

Etter at det 8. august ble forbudt for serveringsstedene å skjenke alkohol etter midnatt, er det blitt et oppsving i private nachspiel i boligstrøk. Dette viser seg også å være negativt av smittevernhensyn. Ferske tall fra Folkehelseinstituttet viser at 20 prosent av de som ble smittet av covid-19 i begynnelsen av august, ble smittet på private fester. Til sammenligning ble 9 prosent smittet på utesteder.

Byrådet i Oslo har sendt et brev til helseministeren der de ber om en revurdering av skjenke-tiltaket.