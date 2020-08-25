STEEN-MEVOLD FRA SCANDIC TIL ADOLFSEN GROUP

By
hkp
August 25, 2020Posted in: Hotell
Svein Arild Steen-Mevold

Etter 10 år i ledende stillinger i Scandic Hotels, forlater Chief Portfolio Officer, Svein Arild Steen-Mevold, nå selskapet for å lede alle reiselivsrelaterte aktiviteter i Adolfsen Group. Han blir også styreleder i Norlandia Hotel Group.

Fra 2010 til 2019 var Steen-Mevold sjef for Scandic Hotels Norge, før han i januar 2020 startet i en ny stilling som Chief Portfolio Officer, med ansvar for hele gruppens porteføljemanagement.

Scandic’s President & CEO, Jens Mathiesen, tar midlertidig over ansvaret for selskapets porteføljemanagement.

About hkp