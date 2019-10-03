TOPP-CHEF SAKSØKER MICHELINGUIDEN

Den franske restauratøren Marc Veyrat er gått til sak mot Guide Michelin i Frankrike, fordi de har fjernet en av tre stjerner fra hans restaurant La Maison des Bois i alpelandsbyen Manigod.

Restauranten hadde tre stjerner i under ett år før de ble redusert til to, i januar i år. I juli fortalte Veyrat at han ville returnere sine to gjenværende stjerner, fordi Michelins inspektører hadde rapportert at han brukte cheddar i en sufflé, mens Veyrat insisterer på at han brukte lokale oster farvet med safran. Veyrat går nå til sak for at Michelinguiden skal bli tvunget til å avsløre hvorfor de fjernet den tredje stjernen.

Veyrat har tidligere i år fortalt at han led av depresjon i flere måneder på grunn av at han mistet stjernen.

Marc Veyrat er en av Frankrikes best kjente chefs og har gjennom årene vunnet tre Michelinstjerner tre ganger, samt scoren 20/20 i den prestisjefylte guiden Gault & Millau. Rettsaken er berammet til 27. november.